Church events

Special events

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, located at 410 S. Morro St., Fairmont, will have its winter Bible study through Wednesday with sessions held at 7:30 p.m. The study will be on the book of Malachi and will be led by the Rev. Tim Chavis.

Greenville Baptist Church, located on Greenville Church Road, in Lumberton will host a Black History Program on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. For information, call Deaconess Ava White at 910-738-3810.

New Beginning Church, located at 950 Linklaw Road, Lumberton, will observe Black History on Feb. 19 with All African Day costumes, and on Feb. 26 with Old Timber’s Day clothes and accessories. Call 910-671-6700 for information

The Men of Mount Olive United Methodist Church will host a gospel singing on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Several male choirs and soloists will perform. The church is located at 403 E. Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton. For information, call 910-738-7600.

Ongoing

St. James AME Zion Church, located at 116 W. Brown St., Red Springs holds Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship at 11 a.m., and Wednesday night services at 7. The Rev. Sharon Mitchell is the pastor.

New Beginnings Church of God, 119 S. Lafayette St., St. Pauls, has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11. It has evening services on the second Sundays of the month at 6 p.m. Weekly Wednesday services are held at 7 p.m. The Rev. Steven Keesecker is the pastor.

First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton invites the community to listen to the church’s services online at FPCLive.com every Sunday at 11 a.m.

Lighthouse Ministries food pantry, located at 8878 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, serves the communities of Long Branch, Sand Hill, Broadridge, Mt. Elm, Smyrna, Proctorville, Orrum, Barnesville, Fairmont and Marietta. The pantry opens every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Bethany Christian Fellowship holds its Sunday school at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 307 S. Jones St. in Pembroke.

First Missionary Baptist Church holds its worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on the first through fourth Sundays of the month. There is no 11 a.m. service on the fifth Sunday. The church is located at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-4649.

New Beginning Church, located at 950 Linklaw Road, Lumberton, will have weekly services beginning with Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Prayer meetings and Bible study are held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. New Beginnings has clothing and food available for those in need. Call 910-671-6700 for more information.

House of Joy of the Lord holds its Bible study Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Sabbath service Fridays at 7 p.m. Morning events on Saturdays include Bible study at 9 a.m., Sabbath service at 10 a.m. and a free Hebrew class at 11 a.m. The church is located at 508 E. 15th St. in Lumberton

Freedom Christian Fellowship holds its celebration service Sundays at 10 a.m.; prayer Mondays at 7 p.m.; free instrument training and playing Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; youth and children christian training Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; adult discipleship Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and on the first Friday of every month is a men’s and women’s meeting at 7 p.m.

The Pentecostals holds a group Bible study and prayer meeting Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Refuge Youth Center. The church is located at 1011 Carthage Road in Lumberton.

Pentecostal United Holy Church holds youth and Adult Bible study at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 2300 Gavintown Road in Lumberton. For information, call 910-734-6173.

Destiny Now Ministry of Lumberton meets at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Solid Rock Ministries holds its Sunday school services at 9 a.m.; Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; Tuesday Bible service at noon; Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.; and Early Worship at 8 a.m. each fourth and fifth Sunday. The church is located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs.