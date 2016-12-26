The Rev. T.R. Murray, pastor of First Baptist Church, located at 504 W. Second St., Lumberton, unloads supplies donated to the church’s outreach ministry that is helping families displaced by Hurricane Matthew flooding. The supplies are at a building located at 218 E. Fourth St., Lumberton and the church’s outreach organization, Helping Our People Be Empowered, distributes supplies from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, email lumbertonstrongrelief@gmail.com or call 910-785-6361.

