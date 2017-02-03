St. Pauls rifle team shines in competition

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls High School Junior ROTC Three Position Air Rifle Team recently qualified for Fourth Brigade JROTC’s Best of the Best Competition.

The team went into the competition ranked 16th of all schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Although the team fell short of a victory, it was able to jump up in the overall ranking to the 10th position. Additionally, the Bulldogs took home the first place award in the Orion National 3P Air Rifle League, Elite Division, beating teams from Texas, Alabama, Ohio and Germany.

“We worked very hard and accomplished so much this year,” said Caitlyn Crenshaw, team captain and Bulldog senior.

Other team members are Austin Wood, Luis Monter, Dezmon Bridges, Diana DeLeon, Trevor Everitte, Joselyn Sosa, and Jonathan Flores. Three-Position Air Rifle Shooting is the most popular and fastest growing form of shooting sports competition for youth of high school age or younger, according to Hill. In competition, shooters fire at targets at a distance of 10 meters in three different positions, prone, standing and kneeling.

