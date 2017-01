LUMBERTON — Michelle Ivey has been selected as the 2017 North Carolina Association of Teacher Assistants District Four Teacher Assistant of the Year.

Ivey is a teacher assistant at Rowland-Norment Elementary School within the Public Schools of Robeson County. She will now move on as one of eight finalists to interview for NCATA Teacher Assistant of the Year on Feb. 25.

She is married to Michael Ivey, and has a son, Colton.

