Downtown plan unveiled Feb. 28

LUMBERTON — Anyone wanting to help steer the the future of downtown Lumberton is invited to attend a Feb. 28 meeting at Adelio’s Restaurant, located at 111 W. Third St., Lumberton.

Rediscover Downtown is hosting the event that starts at 5 p.m. with a wine and cheese social. A meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. during which there will be a presentation titled “A Blueprint for our Downtown Revealed.”

Jason Epley, Kevin Adams and Amy Jo Denton, of Benchmark Planning in Charlotte, will be present to give a detailed presentation on the city’s new downtown master plan, which shows a framework of short-term, mid-range and long-term steps for implementing the plan.