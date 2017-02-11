Free tax help is available

LUMBERTON — Free tax filing is available in Robeson County for those needing assistance.

The service is being provided by The Benefit Bank, Sacred Pathways, UNC Pembroke, Southeastern Community and Family Services, and Maggie’s Outreach.

For those who have computer and internet access, The Benefit Bank has a self-service program at: www.thebenefitbank.org.

There are counselors available for those who need assistance and sites are open in Lumberton, Pembroke, and Raeford.

Tax help is available to Lumberton, Fairmont, and Red Springs residents at Southeastern Community Family Services Center, located at 405 N .Elm St., Lumberton. Call 910-277-3500 for information.

Tax help is available to Pembroke, Rowland and Maxton residents at Sacred Pathway, located at 303 College St., Pembroke. Call 910-521-2685 for information.

Tax help is available to Raeford and Hoke County residents at Maggie’s Outreach Center, located at 7350 Turnpike Road in Raeford. Call 910-875-6623 for information.