Registration deadline is Friday for cotton program

​RED SPRINGS — Cotton growers are invited to a program on Tuesday to learn more about production.

Guy Collins, Extension cotton specialist at N.C. State University, will share the results from the On-Farm Cotton Variety Evaluation Program and Keith Edmisten, NCSU Extension cotton specialist, will provide an update on production and management.

Alan York, NCSU professor emeritus, will provide information on weed management strategies.

The program will be held following herbicide training from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hoke-Robeson Gin, located at 7480 Old Maxton Road in Red Springs.

One hour of N.C. pesticide credits — N, O, D, and X, and CCA credits will be available.

A sponsored meal will be provided, so attendees must register by Friday. To register or for more information, please contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at mac_malloy@ncsu.edu.