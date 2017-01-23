Cooperative Extension welcomes new program assistant

New year, new you, and new Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program assistant for North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center.

Upon arriving, I was told many people say Cooperative Extension is one of the best kept secrets in the county. We want to make this a myth. It is not a secret anymore. I am shouting loud and clear, “Cooperative Extension is the place to be.” What better way to start off your new year than with Cooperative Extension, where I am the newest member of the family. I am ecstatic to serve as the Extension Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program assistant for North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. I am here to serve you, the citizens of Robeson County.

I’m a Robeson County native with a passion for providing educational resources that will increase the awareness of individuals, enhancing the quality of life for themselves and their families. Prior to joining Cooperative Extension, I worked with a diverse group of individuals in helping them achieve their educational goals. I will embrace the opportunity to use those skills to help the citizens of Robeson County achieve their health-related goals by providing a forum of health research-based, issue-focused education and information for individuals, families, and communities to increase knowledge and improve their quality of life.

What is all the commotion about this program? The commotion is about you — the program is about you, for you, and we want you. For years, the program has been helping limited-resource youth and families with children in ways to eat healthier, manage their food dollars, and reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses. In collaboration with many organizations through the Eat Smart, Move More initiative, the Extension Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program aims to reduce the increasing surge of obesity through teaching practical skills, such as eating smarter and moving more, resulting in changed behavior aimed at achieving a healthy weight.

The program’s targeted audience is limited-resource families with young children living in the household and who are eligible for public assistance. It serves individuals and families who are expecting a child, and individuals who provide noncustodial parental care as long as these individuals meet the income guidelines and are responsible for planning, shopping, and preparing food for the children in their care. It also serves limited-resource school-aged children.

My goals are to provide a foundation to help individuals and families foster a lifestyle change to make wiser nutritional choices, increase their daily physical activity, manage their food resources, and practice food safety. With this knowledge, individuals and families are destined to be on the road to a healthier lifestyle. In meeting these goals, we will succeed in getting the “secret” out. Again, I say, “Cooperative Extension is the place to be. ” Now, the secret is out for sure.

For more information, contact Bethea at 910-671-3276, or via email at tabethea@ncsu.edu.

By Teresa Bethea

Teresa Bethea is the Extension Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education program assistant for North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center.

