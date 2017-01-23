Kennedy joins Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty

LUMBERTON — Victoria Kennedy has Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty as a real estate broker and realtor, according to Steve Branch, owner, and Janell Carroll, broker-in-charge.

Kennedy is a New Jersey native. In July 2005, her family moved to rural North Carolina to start a horse farm and equine retirement facility.

Kennedy earned a degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in Public Relations from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2014. She has served as the office manager for two years at Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty.

“I have always had an interest in real estate, even as a child following my mother to open houses. Seeing the dynamic of our office on a daily basis, I decided it was time for me to jump into the industry,” Kennedy said. “My background in public relations has given me knowledge in advertising, communicating, and technology which I will apply to each and every home that I work with.”

Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty is located at 401 E. 11th St., Lumberton, and can be reached at 910-738-3441.

