Fayettevill incubator get $10,000 grant

FAYETTEVILLE — The Center for Economic Empowerment and Development recently received a $10,000 grant from the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Community Investment Program to support the center’s training station.

The money will be used to help promote the economic development of the food and agricultural industries.

“We are excited to share with our partners, like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, our vision for creating successful entrepreneurship opportunities with the culinary and agricultural business hub,” Center Executive Director Suzy Hrabovsky said. “This contribution to the community asset will continue to contribute to the success of our community for years to come.”

The donation, along with others, will help make the center’s kitchen incubator project a true business generator in Fayetteville and the surrounding community, said Adam Collier, president of the center’s board of directors.

Hrabovsky accepted the grant from Bruce McKay, senior energy policy director of Dominion, which is one of the four partner companies proposing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

“Studies indicate that education, information and advocacy programs for individuals and families enable restoration of personal dignity and economic empowerment,” McKay said. “We are proud to be able to contribute to this Kitchen Incubator, which will enhance the community.”

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Community Investment Program provides financial assistance for projects tied to the well-being and vitality of communities along the nearly 600-mile proposed interstate natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina.

The program is part of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC, a company formed by three major U.S. energy companies — Dominion, Duke Energy and Southern Company Gas — to develop, own and operate the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.