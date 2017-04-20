Sisters guilty of food fraud

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A federal prosecutor says two North Carolina sisters have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud a federal nutrition program to help stock their restaurant.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston said in a news release that Rebecca Ingram and Mary Frances Ingram of High Point pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Prosecutors said an investigation showed that between January 2015 and October 2016, the Ingrams, along with others, used more than 180 SNAP EBT cards to purchase food for Becky & Mary’s Restaurant.

The Ingrams are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22. They face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The court may also order restitution to the victims.