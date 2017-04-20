Posted on by

Demonstrators urge ease on class restrictions


RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina parents and teachers worried about delays for a solution to address new class-size requirements in early grades this fall are urging the Senate to act on a proposal the House already approved.

A few hundred demonstrators — including school children — rallied Wednesday near the Legislative Building and Department of Public Instruction. Speakers and participants holding placards want Senate Republicans to pass the House measure easing restrictions on student-teacher ratios in kindergarten through third grade.

Some school districts say they’ll have to eliminate instructors for foreign languages, art or music without a change.

GOP budget writer Sen. Chad Barefoot of Wake Forest says senators are still working on the issue but have been hamstrung getting information from local superintendents about how money for class-size reductions has been spent.

