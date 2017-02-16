Recall group meets tonight

PEMBROKE — Those working to recall Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. for alleged malfeasance in office are meeting at 7 tonight in the chapel of the Angel Exchange building at COMtech.

The group, “Seeing is Believing,” is circulating petitions calling for a recall election.

But before the question can be put before tribal voters, 10 percent of the total number of voters who cast ballots in the November 2015 chairman’s election must sign the petition for a recall to move forward. About 5,500 votes were cast, meaning 550 signatures would be needed.

Only those who voted in the chairman’s election in 2015 are eligible to vote in a recall election.

The petition alleges Godwin uses tribal security officers for personal security during funeral services; uses federal funds to pay Housing Department employees to travel on matters not related to housing; uses housing funds to pay dancers to dance at events outside tribal territory in violation of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development audit; and uses Housing Department staff to provide housing services at Campbell Soup, where his private business, Two Hawk Employment Service, has a contract to provide temporary employees.

It is also alleged that “people are not getting the tribal services they deserve.”

Godwin spoiled former Chairman Paul Brooks’ re-election bid in 2015. In a statement to The Robesonian earlier this month, Godwin said that he stands by the actions he has taken as tribal leader during his first year in office.

“My administration will continue to do what, in our best judgment, is in the best interest of our tribe for the betterment of our people,” he said.

