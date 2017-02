LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for second degree rape.

Saul Vergara Garcia, 19, of Lindey Road was arrested after he was spotted near his home by a Lumberton police officer. Garcia was taken to Robeson County Detention Center and placed under $30,000 bond, according to reports.

If convicted of the class C felony, an offender can be sentenced to between five and 12 years in prison.