Proctorville man who was driver in deadly accident has criminal past

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County man who was driving a vehicle involved in a Monday morning accident that killed two teenagers has a history of run-ins with the law, according to law enforcement records.

Broderick Lamont Jones, 38, of Proctorville, was once accused of attempted murder.

He is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol early Monday morning when he was driving in the wrong lane and collided with the car being driven by Dana Michelle Wilson, according to Lumberton police. Wilson and her boyfriend, Ryan Michael Menke, died in the wreck. Both were 18 years old and had graduated together last year from Wilmington Laney High School.

Jones has not been charged with a crime, but that is expected to happen.

The teens were in a 2005 Ford Focus traveling west on U.S. 74 near N.C. 41 when their vehicle was hit head-on by a 1989 Oldsmobile driven by Jones at about 1 a.m. The teens were returning to Charlotte, where Jones was a freshman at UNC-Charlotte, after a weekend at their hometown of Wilmington.

Jones was traveling an estimated 85 mph in 70-mph zone, according to the accident report.

Law enforcement records show Jones has a criminal history that includes attempted murder, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He currently has an outstanding charge of driving while impaired for which he is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday. Jones refused a Breathalyzer test at the scene of that incident, according to court records. As a result, his driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days.

In August 2000, Jones was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill and sentenced to time served, received a suspended prison sentence and probation. In 2003 he was convicted on two drug charges that violated his probation and resulted in Jones serving a seven-month prison sentence. Jones went back to jail in 2009 for six months on more drug charges. Court records show that since leaving prison, Jones has been arrested twice for driving while impaired. One case was dismissed, and the other is ongoing.

Jones was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later was flown to another hospital for further treatment. Law enforcement sources say Jones was listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

Broderick Lamont Jones http://redspringscitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jones-1.jpg Broderick Lamont Jones

By Mike Gellatly mgellatly@civitasmedia.com

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or via Twitter @MikeGellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or via Twitter @MikeGellatly