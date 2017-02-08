Five charged in 23-year-old’s murder

LUMBERTON — Two teenagers are among five people who have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the January death of a Robeson County man.

Donald Preston Chavis, 23, was shot in the head and died during a Jan. 19 robbery that occurred on Tucker Road near Pembroke. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called about 10:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Chavis dead in his car. Incident reports indicated other people were in the car but they escaped without being shot.

Sheriff’s Maj. Anthony Thompson said the following people have been charge: Lisa Dial Locklear, 56, of Tucker Road in Pembroke; Brandon Lee McMillan, 36, of Shop Road in Red Springs; Kennith Thomas Oxendine, 18, of Raeford; Shawn Matthew McMillan, 27, of Shop Drive in Red Springs; and Lucius Charles Locklear, 19, of Cox Road in Lumberton.

Each is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. All of them except Lucius Charles Locklear are facing a second kidnapping charge and a second charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Shawn Matthew McMillan also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Thompson did not provide additional information concerning Chavis’ murder or the arrests, including a possible motive.

If convicted of first-degree murder, they could face the death penalty.

All five are being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

A booking photograph of Lisa Dial Locklear was not available and therefore is not included with this article.

By Mike Gellatly mgellatly@civitasmedia.com

Reach Mike Gellatly at 910-816-1989 or via Twitter @MikeGellatly

