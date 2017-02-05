Housing help on county agenda

LUMBERTON — Programs aimed at getting residents displaced by Hurricane Matthew back in permanent homes will be discussed by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners when it meets on Monday.

Adrian Lowery, with the Lumber River Council of Governments, will address the board on hurricane recovery housing efforts and procedures to be followed in order for owner-occupied homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew to receive rehabilitation funds provided through the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

The board will also hold a public hearing and consider a request for a conditional-use permit that would allow Lee Ander Carter to establish a vineyard and “event venue” on a 52.03-acre tract. The property where the project will be located is in a Residential Agricultural District.

In other business, the commissioners will:

— Consider an inter-local agreement between Robeson County and Parkton that calls for Parkton to contract with the county to use the county’s building safety and code enforcement services.

— Consider appointments to the county’s Board of Health, Transportation Advisory Committee, and the Transportation Coordinating committee.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners room of the county administration building on North Elm Street in Lumberton.