Sheriff: Man killed self after shootout

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say a man who exchanged gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy was found dead inside his home of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Sheriff Ennis Wright told reporters that when deputies responding to a call for a domestic incident arrived at a mobile home park on Wednesday, a man fired a shot at them and one deputy returned fire. Wright didn’t say how many shots were fired or if the deputy’s shots hit the man.

According to Wright, the man went inside a mobile home. A gunshot was heard, and when a robot with video camera was sent inside, it found the man, who was pronounced dead.

Neither the identity of the man nor the deputy who fired his weapon was released.

Wright said the incident is under investigation.