Teacher faces sex charges

STATESVILLE (AP) — A former middle school teacher in Iredell County has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reported former Mooresville Middle School teacher and coach Clarence Earl Pickard III faces 44 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after child pornography was found on his computer.

The charges stem from an investigation of the Mooresville man that began in 2014. Pickard previously was charged with other sex crimes against minors.

Arrest warrants state that in 2013, Pickard possessed and duplicated images of graphic sexual acts by a young teen male.

Mooresville Police Maj. Gerald Childress said 22 images were found. Each represents one count of second-degree and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

It’s unclear who the victim is.