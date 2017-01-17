Show to shoot second series in Wilmington

WILMINGTON (AP) — A TNT television series featuring a star of “Downton Abbey” will film a second season in Wilmington.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports TNT officials said “Good Behavior” starring Michelle Dockery has been renewed.

The executive vice president of EUE/Screen Gems Studios, Bill Vassar, then confirmed the series would return to Wilmington for the second season.

The announcements came just days after “Good Behavior” wrapped up its 10-episode first season.

Dockery stars as a con woman and thief recently out of prison and looking to straighten out her life to regain custody of her son. Dockery also starred as Lady Mary Crawley on “Downton Abbey.”

Another series filmed in Wilmington airs its first episode Wednesday. “Six” will air on the History channel.