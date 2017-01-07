School board meets Tuesday

PEMBROKE — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education will meet for its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Office of Regional Initiatives at COMtech, which is at 115 Livermore Drive.

According to the meeting agenda, board members are expected to get an update on the school district’s efforts to recover from the massive flood damage resulting from Hurricane Matthew. Among other items on the agenda are: Diabetes Art and Awareness Month; bus driver of the month; certified and classified employees of the month; curriculum update; SACS update; graduation schedule; warehouse update; and school calendar.