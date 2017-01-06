Fairmont to hold workshop on bike, walking path

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont will hold a public workshop on Wednesday during which residents are invited to discuss bicycling and walking paths that are planned for the town.

It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fairmont Heritage Center at 207 S. Main St.

The workshop is intended to provide an opportunity for the public to review a draft plan and hear from town staff and technical experts on the project. Those who would like to comment but can’t attend are invited to fill out a survey that can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BikeWalkFairmont.