Displaced residents could get TSA extension

LUMBERTON — Those stranded in motels since Hurricane Matthew could be granted an additional 28-day stay beyond the deadline of Saturday if they can prove that they are making progress in finding a permanent home.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that two 14-day evaluation periods could be added to the Temporary Shelter Assistance program, which is scheduled to end Saturday.

“We are going to add two 14-day evaluation periods until January 21st and February 4th and then see where they stand and see if they are still eligible,” said Nate Custer, media relations specialist for FEMA. “It’s not really an extension. In these 28 days everyone is going to be looked at closely. And everyone is urged to work with HUD, to work with FEMA, to work with the state and local agencies on some kind of housing recovery, repair, relocation or a rental property.”

When Matthew flooded large parts of Lumberton and Robeson County, thousands of people saw their home lost or damaged and were forced into temporary housing provided by FEMA. As of today, about 1,600 families or individuals are still in the program.

Last week, The Robesonian spoke with several people who had hit snags in finding housing solutions, were fighting bureaucratic problems or their homes were not yet ready to move back into.

Custer said that FEMA does not discuss individual cases but that every person who is in the program would have their case reviewed.

“Everyone is going to be contacted and their case is going to be looked at,” Custer said. “They are going to be advised if they can continue in that program, depending on what their personal situation is. Running up to Jan. 21, every case will be looked at and they are going to be advised as to whether they can continue in that program or not depending on what they have done in their personal situation.”

As of Monday, 18,133 claims had been made to FEMA in Robeson County, resulting in $22.7 million approved in aid. Robeson accounts for 26 percent of the dollars FEMA has awarded in all of North Carolina since the storm.

