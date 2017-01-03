City teen charged after joy ride in NYC cop car

NEW YORK CITY — A Lumberton teen was arrested New Year’s Day after stealing the New York Police Department car he was being detained in and driving it away while handcuffed, according to news reports.

Dekota Locklear, 18, of Lumberton, was stopped on West 158th Street near the Henry Hudson Parkway about 2 a.m. and arrested after his blood alcohol level was found to be above the legal limit, the New York Daily News reported. Locklear, who was traveling with a 13-year-old, was handcuffed and placed in the back of an idling police cruiser that did not have a partition between the front and back seats. According to the newspaper, Locklear crawled into the front seat and drove off with the vehicle, almost hitting a police officer as he did so.

The abandoned vehicle was found 13 miles away the car in Yonkers after investigators tracked the vehicle using GPS. Bloodhounds led police to Locklear, who was captured about 4 a.m.

He has been charged with attempted assault of a police officer, grand larceny, reckless endangerment, aggravated drunken driving, escape and criminal mischief. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was .09. He was jailed under a $50,000 bond.