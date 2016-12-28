Retailers pleased with Christmas

LUMBERTON — The spirit of giving to people in need, particularly victims of Hurricane Matthew, helped drive local holiday sales this Christmas season, retailers said.

Specific numbers are not yet available, but store managers in Lumberton are saying sales were steady throughout the season.

Retailers at Biggs Park Mall reported good sales, said Chelsea Biggs, mall manager.

“We were obviously affected in October. Everybody’s sales were affected in October, but surprisingly we noticed in November that sales went right back up to normal, and then I’ve talked to most stores and they seem happy about their Christmas sales as well,” Biggs said. “I think a lot of people were not only shopping for themselves but for people who are displaced, too.”

Mall gift cards were popular purchases for people giving to families still displaced after losing their homes to flooding, she said.

“I was very happy to see that kind of giving so families could come and get what they needed,” Biggs said.

After-Christmas sales and exchanges kept things busy on Monday. About noon on Tuesday traffic at the mall had slowed but Biggs said she expected to see people bringing in returns and spending gift cards after the end of the work day.

“It was good to see the mall busy with people shopping with their families that could, and also looking out for the people who are still displaced,” Biggs said. “It really got you in the Christmas spirit to see people giving back.”

At Rainbow, a mall clothing retailer, it was not the best year for sales, but it was only slightly slower than 2015, said store manager Latavia Riggins.

She, too, saw people buying for those who lost their homes and belongings in the flood. Gift cards were popular, especially for teenagers who can be difficult to buy for.

“If customers have a good idea of the person’s sizes and likes or dislikes we try to help them find something that fits them,” Riggins said. “We’re still busy with people using gift cards, and we’re still on target with our sales.”

Linda Todd, manager of Roses in Lumberton, said the Christmas shopping season was one of the best the store has had. In fact, the store ranked high among the other 13 stores in its district, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

“This store was top-volume store in our district yesterday (Monday) so we are doing really well here,” Todd said.

On Friday, the Lumberton store was second in volume for the company’s entire retail chain, which includes more than 170 stores in 15 states.

“We’ve had a very good shopping season,” Todd said.

Toys, followed by clothing, were the top seller for holiday sales, which continued the day after Christmas.

The store benefited from The Empty Stocking Fund, a joint effort by The Robesonian and the Department of Social Services to provide Christmas to needy children. This year the fund raised more than $85,000, breaking the old record by almost $20,000, and providing $50 vouchers to as many as 1,700 children. The vouchers were redeemed at the Lumberton Roses and one in Fairmont.

