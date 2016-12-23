Train strikes, kills man

LUMBERTON — A CSX train stuck and killed an identified man this morning in the South Lumberton area.

Details were sketchy as police continued to work the scene, which was near the Kawasaki dealership.

The incident happened on West Fifth Street, but the victim was carried to the intersection of Second Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before the train could come to rest, according to witnesses.

Lumberton police detectives declined to comment, saying they would not be issuing any statement until the investigation was complete.

