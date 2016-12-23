Obama cuts Fairmont man’s sentence

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man convicted of cocaine trafficking has had his sentence commuted by President Barrack Obama.

Korell Ellis, 41, was among 153 non-violent drug offenders who had their sentences reduced. Ellis will now be released April 18. His original scheduled release date was in 2023.

On March 12, 2002, Ellis was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base and the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He was originally sentenced to 295 months in prison and a $14,330 fine, followed by five years of supervised release. On Oct. 7, 2015, that sentence was amended to 248 months imprisonment due to a change in federal sentencing guidelines.

This week, Obama commuted Ellis’ prison and his unpaid fine balance was remitted. He is currently being held at FCI Petersberg Low Security facility in Hopewell, Va.

He was among 11 North Carolina inmates whose sentences were commuted.

By Mike Gellatly MGellatly@Civitasmedia.com

Reach Mike Gellatly on Twitter @MikeGellatly

Reach Mike Gellatly on Twitter @MikeGellatly