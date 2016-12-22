Lawyers say Green deserves new trial in Jordan murder

LUMBERTON — One of the two men convicted of killing James Jordan, father of basketball legend Michael Jordan, in 1993 is hoping new evidence will get him a new trial.

Post-conviction attorneys for Daniel Andre Green, 42, submitted documents in Robeson County Superior Court on Friday that contend notes from a 1997 drug and corruption investigation into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office reinforce their claims of law enforcement misconduct.

Green has maintained that he did not shoot James Jordan but has acknowledged that he helped dispose of the body and drove his car.

“After the Court ordered the State of North Carolina to turn over previously withheld evidence in November, Daniel Green’s attorney’s filed new supplemental material last week that clearly demonstrates that a new trial is warranted,” Green’s attorneys said in a statement. “The previously withheld evidence includes proof that law enforcement actively concealed evidence at the time of Mr. Green’s trial, thus depriving him of his due process rights.”

Green’s attorneys have put forth a theory that then Sheriff Hubert Stone tried to steer the multi-agency investigation toward kidnapping and robbery and away from a drug investigation.

Stone’s son, Hubert Larry Deese, a convicted drug trafficker, was called on James Jordan’s cell phone soon after the murder. Deese and Larry Martin Demery, the other man convicted in Jordan’s murder, were friends and worked together at a mobile home park.

Trial attorneys attempted to have the connection between the drug dealer and the killing introduced to the jury, but they were denied by the trial judge. Green’s attorneys contend that if the judge had known of Deese and Demery’s relationship and of collusion between Stone and Deese that evidence would have been admitted.

Green attorney Ian Mance states in his most recent filing that Stone, and at least one other member of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, worked to hide Deese’s trafficking from federal authorities.

“Stone actively warned his son in 1993 — the same year as James Jordan’s murder — that ‘the feds’ were onto him,” Mance writes. “This conduct actively prejudiced Daniel Green’s right to due process of law.”

Prosecutors have said that Jordan was shot and killed inside his Lexus on July 23, 1993, along the edge of U.S. 74 near Lumberton. Demery testified against Green as part of a plea agreement.

Stone, who died in 2008, was sheriff of Robeson County from 1978 to 1994, when he did not seek re-election. He tried to retake the office in 1998 but was defeated by Glenn Maynor, who won a second term.

Deese was Stone’s out-of-wedlock son.

