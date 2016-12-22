Roundabout opens to traffic

LUMBRTON — The roundabout that is expected to give motorists an easier and safer path to downtown Lumberton opened Wednesday without fanfare.

The circular intersection that links North Water Street, West Sixth Street and West Elizabethtown Road has been under construction by the North Carolina Department of Transportation since July. Original estimates had the project taking almost a year, with a completion date of June 2017. However in early December, DOT officials announced that they hoped the project would be completed by Christmas.

Wednesday morning the roads were still closed and workers were putting the finishing touches to the project. However by late afternoon the first vehicles were exploring the new intersection.