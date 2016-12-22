County offices closed all next week

LUMBERTON — Anyone needing to do business with the county needs to do it by Friday or wait until the beginning of the new year, according to Ricky Harris, Robeson County’s manager.

Harris said that for the third consecutive year all county offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Offices will reopen and begin operating regular business hours on Jan. 2, which is a Monday.

The closure also includes state courts and all other state and county offices operating out of the Robeson County Courthouse in downtown Lumberton, said Harris.

Although he did not cite specific numbers, Harris said that Robeson County saves a “significant” amount of money by closing all county offices this one week of the year.

“Most of the savings are related to reduced heating expenses,” he said.

According to Harris, county employees will be giving up one day of their vacation to have off the entire week.

“Most are happy to get the time off,” said Harris. “Even the lawyers love it because the courts are closed.”

By Bob Shiles bshiles@civitasmedia.com

Bob Shiles can be reached at 910-416-5165.

