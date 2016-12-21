FEMA meeting Thursday for those with question

LUMBERTON — If you have questions related to Hurricane Matthew and disaster assistance, Thursday is the day to get your answers — even if your requests have been denied,

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding a town hall meeting to discuss individual assistance and to review applications and denials. It will be at 6 p.m at the Department of Social Services at 120 Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton.

“The meeting is informational and the agents on hand would answer all the questions they can,” said Nate Custer, public information officer with FEMA.

In Robeson County, 18,003 people have made disaster assistance claims since the Oct. 18 storm, and a total of $22.2 million had been allocated as of Sunday. The Robeson County total is more than a quarter of the total for all of North Carolina, which stands at $82 million.

Some of the applications have been denied for reasons other than eligibility — reasons that can be fixed. FEMA counselors will be available to review individual’s applications and denial letters.

FEMA representatives have outlined the importance of pursuing claims even after rejection.

“It might be as simple as we have not received that letter from your insurance company or you transposed a number,” said Rita Egan, media relations specialist with the agency, in October. “You want to make sure you have read everything.”

The deadline to make a claim from FEMA is Jan. 9. Those who have received money from FEMA are urged to keep track of their spending and hold onto receipts for three years to show how the money was spent. After every major disaster FEMA conducts audits of disaster assistance payments to ensure taxpayer dollars were properly provided by the agency and appropriately used by recipients.

The FEMA center will have reduced hours for the holiday weekend. The office at the old Kmart on Roberts Avenue will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be closed Saturday and Christmas Day, and will reopen on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

