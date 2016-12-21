Two men charged in separate fires

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County men were jailed last week facing charges related to setting unrelated fires.

Ramon Hernandez Hernandez Jr., 19, was charged Thursday with starting a fire at 51 Festive Drive in Red Springs on Dec. 13 that destroyed a structure. He was charged by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson and resist, delay and obstructing an officer.

The Red Springs and Shannon Fire Departments fought the blaze for three hours.

Hernanadez was renting the Festive Drive house before the fire. The homeowner did not have insurance on the home and the renter also did not have insurance on the home, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Hernanadez was placed into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Michael Alexander Baldwin, 28, was charged Thursday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with burning personal property in relation to an incident that happened on Sept. 17 at 137 Scotch Pines Road in Lumber Bridge.

Baldwin was placed into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $7,000 bond and was also served with a fugitive warrant from South Carolina.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.