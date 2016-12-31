Robeson County Bridges for Families program honored for excellence

PINEHURST — Robeson County’s Bridges for Families program, a function of Eastpointe, recently was recognized with a Programs of Excellence Award for prevention, outreach and wellness.

The award was presented by the North Carolina Council of Community Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse programs on Dec. 8 during a special reception honoring the winners. The reception was part of the annual conference and exhibition in Pinehurst. Eastpointe CEO Sarah N. Stroud accepted the award on behalf of Eastpointe, and Chief District Court Judge J. Stanley Carmical accepted the award on behalf of the Robeson County Bridges for Families program.

Eastpointe is a managed care organization that coordinates and monitors the mental and behavioural health services in 12 counties of Eastern North Carolina, including Robeson County. T he primary clients served by the program are substance-involved families referred from the Robeson County Department of Social Services, the family drug treatment court, and from a range of parenting support, mental health, and substance abuse treatment services.

In addition to the necessary legal, substance abuse and mental health services for client families, the Robeson County Bridges for Families program provides or arranges for gender-specific and family-focused wraparound services that address related issues, such as parenting skills, safety and domestic violence, poverty, transportation, social support, and child care. The collaborative efforts of Bridges for Families are through the united efforts of Family Treatment Court staff, Robeson County DSS, Southeastern Family Violence Center, Vocational Rehabilitation, Grace Court, Guardian Ad-Litem, Eastpointe MCO, local mental health and substance abuse providers, Public Schools of Robeson County, and others in order to address legal, mental health, substance abuse, and overall family needs.

Bridges for Families is funded by a regional partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration on Children and Families.

Each year the North Carolina Council of Community Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse programs seek to identify innovative and effective community programs that have been instrumental in serving disabled people in North Carolina. Winners are selected by a committee that includes directors and board members of local management entities for mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse services. N.C. Council represents the Medicaid public managers of mental and behavioral health services.