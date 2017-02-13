Library has something for everyone

“The weather is cold and wet and we just want something fun to do that doesn’t involve leaving the house.”

At least that’s what my kids say at home. You can watch TV, play video games, but not every day or every night. Sometimes you just want something new to do. So what will your local children’s librarian suggest? Yes — a new book or a series. Maybe the book isn’t new to everyone, but it’s new to you or your kids.

At the children’s library we’re thinking along those same lines. We’ve ordered some classics to boost our series collections, but you don’t have to wait for them to arrive. We have books right here, right now. If you have a favorite movie, I bet we like it, too. “The Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe,” “Robin Hood,” “Frankenstein,” “Anne of Green Gables”, yes we have them. Maybe you prefer the new favorites, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Goosebumps” or “Spiderwick,” we have those too. Make some new plans with your kids for the weekend. Curl up under those new cozy throws you received as a gift and start a book.

Nope, you say, we’re just not a family of book readers. Who said the library only offers books? We all know that many movies are based on books. Though many book lovers will tell you that the movie isn’t as good as the book, it never is, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the movie and we have them. We have DVDs for all ages and they can be checked out for free. Come and see the selection of comedies, Disney classics, and even spooky thrillers that we have.

Perhaps you just need to get out. Money is always tight after the holidays, so where can you take the kids and know that they will enjoy themselves? Yes, the library. Our children’s room has iPads, computers, books, story times, and crafts, all for free. Go to our website and check out our calendar for children. In the past we have painted monsters, read stories about the body, made owls and dinosaur crafts, too, all while reading related books and singing songs.

Don’t let the weather get you down, but if you’re determined to stay home we have something new for you — digital books. Go to our website and check out a digital book. Audio books, E-books, and read-a-longs are all there. All you need is a computer or device with Internet and a library card. Stay home, kick back and read a book, or listen to one. What could be better than a whole library in your home? I bet the Robeson County Library has something for you.

Lisa Bowden Contributing columnist

Lisa Bowden is Youth Services Librarian for Robeson County Public Library

