Doo Wop concert rescheduled

LUMBERTON — A concert that was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew has been rescheduled for next month.

The Doo Wop Project concert scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Carolina Civic Center will be held March 3 and all previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the show with the same seating.

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. The show takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations, and the Four Seasons all the way to Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse.

Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” with their hot band, The Doo Wop Project recreates and in some cases reimagines some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Backed by a full band, audiences will experience a night filled with harmonies and classic ‘60s hits such as Randy & The Rainbows’ “Denise”, Thurston Harris’ “Little Bitty Pretty One”, The Skyliners “Since I Don’t Have You”, The Capris’ “Morse Code of Love”, and many more. The show also includes doo-wop-inspired renditions of contemporary songs such as Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie”, Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”, and Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours.”

Tickets range from $10 to $25 and can be purchased online through the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com or in person at the theater’s office at 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, or by calling 910-738-4339 from noon until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to a performance. Subscription series discounts apply. Contact the theater for group rates.

From Bop to Pop…Evolution of a Sound