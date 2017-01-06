River Voices to focus on Joseph Mitchell

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Library, along with the Robeson County Arts Council and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is hosting “River Voices: Reading and Discussing Joseph Mitchell” on Thursday.

The event will be p.m. at R.E. Hooks Community Building located at 176 N. Third St. in St. Pauls and will focus on the story “Hit on the Head with a Cow.” It continues a traveling discussion series on writer and Fairmont native Joseph Mitchell, who was born in 1908 to a prosperous Fairmont family. He moved to New York in 1929 and began writing at The World and then at the Herald Tribune and World Telegram. He is most known for his work as a writer at The New Yorker.

Panelists for all seven River Voices events include Wendy Miller, chair of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s English, Theatre and Foreign Languages departments who specializes in Southern writers. Scott Bigelow and Stephen Byrd will moderate the program at alternating events. Miller; Joey Mitchell, Mitchell’s nephew; and Jim Pate, a mentee of Mitchell’s, will answer questions from the audience in an interactive format after their presentations.

For reservations and more details, call the library at 910-738-4859. Mitchell’s book “Up in the Old Hotel” is available for checkout at all Robeson County Public Library locations.

“River Voices Reading: Joseph Mitchell” is sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council, the Lumberton Visitors Bureau, the Robeson County Library, UNCP, Robeson County commissioners, and the North Carolina Arts Council.