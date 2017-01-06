UNCP’s Art Department presents faculty exhibit

PEMBROKE — The 2017 Biennial UNCP Art Faculty Exhibition starts Monday at the campus in Pembroke.

The exhibit, which includes the work of faculty, emeritus faculty and staff, will be in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s A.D. Gallery and will continue through Feb. 10. A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The A.D. Gallery is located in Locklear Hall. The artists will be available during the reception to answer questions and offer methods behind their work.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The work by UNCP faculty and staff celebrates the full spectrum of studio art and design, including painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, animation and digital.

The participating artists are Carla Rokes, Joseph Begnaud, Jessica Dupuis, Robert Epps, John Labadie, Margie Labadie, Naomi Lifschitz-Grant, Colleen Ringrose, Brandon Sanderson, Austin Sheppard, Ralph Steeds, Paul Vanzandt and Adam Walls.

The exhibition curator is Nancy Palm, A.D. Gallery director. For information, call 910-775-4264 or email nancy.palm@uncp.edu.